Blue Ridge Community and Technical College discusses training facilities in West Virginia with plastic manufacturers

By JIM McCONVILLE

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Blue Ridge Community and Technical College is talking with two plastics manufacturers about providing them plastics technology worker training facilities at the college next year, said officials at the college’s Board of Governors meeting Wednesday.

College officials met with two companies — Logoplaste and Technimark — that manufacture plastic bottles and bottle closures, respectively, to be used with products made at the Procter & Gamble manufacturing plant.

P&G’s $500 million manufacturing plant at Tabler Station Industrial Park is slated to open in January.