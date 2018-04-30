Latest News:
Before tough Senate primary, West Virginia GOP candidates were friendlier

By JAKE ZUCKERMAN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Before they were at each others’ throats, the three front-running Republicans in West Virginia’s U.S. Senate race seemed to have each others’ backs.

They donated to one another’s campaigns, and helped out from the stump.

This year’s primary has spawned a battle of six-figure, outside-money ad buys and biting campaign commercials, but some of the current messaging has spun 180 degrees from endorsements made in recent memory.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/election_2018/congress_2018/before-tough-senate-primary-wv-gop-candidates-were-friendlier/article_9cf46c81-7906-547e-a41c-be5e78079bb8.html

