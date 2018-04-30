Before tough Senate primary, West Virginia GOP candidates were friendlier
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Before they were at each others’ throats, the three front-running Republicans in West Virginia’s U.S. Senate race seemed to have each others’ backs.
They donated to one another’s campaigns, and helped out from the stump.
This year’s primary has spawned a battle of six-figure, outside-money ad buys and biting campaign commercials, but some of the current messaging has spun 180 degrees from endorsements made in recent memory.
