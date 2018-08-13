Advertising excellence, lively panel discussions highlight WVPA Convention 2018

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association recognized winners in the Better Newspaper Contest: Advertising Friday at the first whole day of the WVPA Convention 2018.

In addition to the advertising awards luncheon, convention-goers participated in panels on the future of social security — which featured U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, — legal advertising, non-traditional advertising and WV Forward.

West Virginia Press Association is partnering with West Virginia University’s Academic Media Day experts and researchers on the convention presentations.

The convention continues today at Embassy Suites in Charleston with more panel sessions and a Better Newspaper Contest: Editorial awards banquet.