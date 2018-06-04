​Governor Justice puts Major General James Hoyer​ in charge of RISE West Virginia program

Major General James Hoyer, center, of the West Virginia National Guard, talks about issues with West Virginia’s long-term flood relief effort during Monday’s press conference addressing management and performance of the RISE West Virginia program. Gov. Jim Justice, left, puts Hoyer in charge of the program moving forward. Senior adviser Bray Cary, at right, joined Justice and Hoyer, along with Jenny Gannaway of West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, Habibi Mamone of the charitable Neighbors Loving Neighbors, Jimmy Gianato of WV Homeland Security and Chief of Staff Mike Hall Monday at the news conference. West Virginia Press Association Photo/Dalton Walker