​Governor Justice puts Major General James Hoyer​ in charge of RISE West Virginia program

​Major General James Hoyer​, center,​ of the West Virginia National Guard​, talks about issues with West Virginia’s long-term flood relief effort​ during Monday’s press conference ​addressing management and performance of the RISE West Virginia program.​ Gov. Jim Justice, left, puts Hoyer ​in charge of the program moving forward. Senior adviser Bray Cary​, at right, joined Justice and Hoyer​, along with ​Jenny Gannaway of West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, Habibi Mamone of the charitable Neighbors Loving Neighbors, Jimmy Gianato of WV Homeland​ ​Secur​​​ity and Chief of Staff Mike Hall​ Monday at ​the news conference​. ​West Virginia Press Association Photo/Dalton Walker​

