WVPA Sharing: The Register-Herald provides photos of President Trump in W.Va.

BECKLEY, W.Va. — With the assistance of the Register-Herald in Beckley, the WVPA is providing five photos from President Donald Trump's visit to W.Va.

The photos and cutlines are below. Please remember to credit photographer Chris Jackson and The Register-Herald of Beckley for the photos.

The WVPA greatly appreciates the support of Register-Herald publisher Randy Mooney, executive editor Damon Cain, managing

editor Dawn Dayton and photographer Chris Jackson for supporting our one-industry approach and sharing these photos with the membership.

They are provided for WVPA member use, in print and online, at no charge.



Cutline Trump 1: President Donald Trump shakes hands with Governor Jim Justice after exiting Air Force One at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport. Trump was visiting the National Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve Monday. (Chris Jackson/The Register-Herald) Cutline Trump 2: President Donald Trump looks over a patch that Boy Scout Fitz Cooper, of Blacksburg, Va., gave him after shaking his hand at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport Monday. (Chris Jackson/The Register-Herald)

Cutline Trump 3: President Donald Trump waves as he prepares to depart Raleigh County Memorial Airport for the National Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve Monday. (Chris Jackson/The Register-Herald)

Cutline Trump 4: United States President Donald J. Trump speaks at the AT&T stadium during the Boy Scouts of America’s National Jamboree Monday evening held at the Summitt Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.

(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)

Cutline Trump 5:

Ryan Zinke, secretary of interior, left, listens to United States President Donald J. Trump speak at the AT&T stadium during the Boy Scouts of America’s National Jamboree Monday evening held at the Summitt Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.

(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)