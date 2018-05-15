West Virginia’s sports betting wager pays off

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — The kickoff to sports betting at West Virginia casinos could happen with the start of football season this fall.

State Lottery Director Alan Larrick made that comment Monday after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act — a law prohibiting sports betting in most states since 1992. Meanwhile, he said, talks continue between West Virginia officials, the casinos, Major League Baseball and the National Basketball Association to give professional sports organization a percentage of the money that gamblers bet on their games.

