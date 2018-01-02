West Virginia Writers accepting contest entries

Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Writers Inc. is accepting submissions for its annual writing contests, offering $5,075 in total cash prizes.

For the first time, the organization will be accepting online submissions.

Since 1982, WV Writers has held an annual writing contest for adults, accepting original, unpublished entries in a variety of themed writing categories. Traditional categories returning for the 2018 contest include: Children’s Books, Middle Grade/Young Adult Books, Short Story, Short Nonfiction, Short Poetry, Long Poetry, Book Length Prose, as well as the Emerging Writers categories (one each for prose and poetry) for writers who have not previously won a cash prize in the WV Writers contest, in addition to several other options.