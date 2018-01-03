West Virginia Legislative Lookahead is Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Each year the media of West Virginia gathers for the LookaheadWest Virginia Legislative Lookahead: A preview of key topics expected for consideration at the upcoming West Virginia Legislative session.

This year, legislative leaders, committee members and representatives of statewide organizations will address journalists at the annual event. Senator Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, President of the West Virginia Senate; Delegate Tim Armstead, R-Kanawha, Speaker of the West Virginia House of Delegates; and Dr. Gordon Gee, president of West Virginia University; are among the panelists.

The Lookahead is a day-long series of seminars. This year the topics include taxes, education, oil and gas legislation, and WV Forward.

The 2018 event is Friday, Jan. 5, and will be held at the Charleston Gazette-Mail conference room, located at 1001 Virginia St., East, Charleston, WV 25301.

Register online through eventbrite, or contact Dalton Walker at the WVPA office: dwalker@wvpress.getboho.com or 304-342-1011.

The agenda is as follows:

9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. – Legislation impacting the W.Va. Tax Code — Moderator Rob Byers, executive editor, The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Confirmed panelists include:

Senator Ed Gaunch, R-Kanawha, Joint Committee on Tax Reform

Delegate Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, Chair of Finance and Chair of Interim Committee on Tax Reform

Delegate Brent Boggs, D-Braxton, Minority Chair of Finance

Delegate Mick Bates, D-Raleigh, Finance and Interim Committee on Tax Reform

10:30 to 11:45 a.m. – Legislation impacting Education in W.Va. – Moderator John Dahlia, NCWV Business Editor. Confirmed panelists include:

Delegate Joe Statler, R-Monongalia, Vice Chair of Education

Christine Campbell, American Federation of Teachers

11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Lunch. Legislative Services and Information — Moderator Don Smith, W.Va. Press Association

Confirmed Panelists:

Drew Ross – Director, office of Reference & Information



Perry Bennett – Legislative Photographer, office of Reference & Information

1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. – Legislation impacting Oil and Natural Gas production. Moderator Christina Myer, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel. In addition to legislators, confirmed panelists include:

Delegate Bill Anderson, R-Wood, chair of the House Energy Committee

Senator Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam, member of Senate Economic Development and Energy, Industry and Mining committees

Greg Kozera – Shale Crescent

Anne Blankenship – WVONGA

Charlie Burd – IOGA WV

Angie Rosser – WV Rivers Coalition

Steve Hedrick – MATRIC

2:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Legislative impact of WV Forward — Moderator John McCabe, The Wheeling News-Register and The Intelligencer. Confirmed panelists include:

Senator Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, President of the West Virginia Senate

Delegate Tim Armstead, R-Kanawha, Speaker of the West Virginia House of Delegates

Dr. Gordon Gee, president of West Virginia University

“In the past, The Associated Press, with assistance from Marshall University and the West Virginia Press Association, has hosted the event and did an outstanding job. In 2018, the WVPA and Marshall University have taken on the responsibility of hosting the event. We appreciate what The AP, Dorothy Abernathy and John Bolt did to establish this valuable preview. We hope to continue the tradition ,” said Don Smith, executive director or the WVPA. “This year, the Legislative Lookahead will be open to all credentialed media and to college journalism operations. We expect 30 to 40 journalists, representing more than 25 newspapers, college news organizations, and radio and TV stations. ”

Weekly newspapers are invited and AP membership is not a requirement. Seating is limited and early registration is suggested. Attendance is limited to credentialed media.

As in previous years, approved pre-registration is required. There is a $15 fee, which includes refreshments during the day and lunch at noon. Free parking is available the Charleston Newspapers parking facility off of Virginia Street.

