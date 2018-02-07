West Virginia Gov. Justice offers assurances to Greenbrier County teachers

By TINA ALVEY

The Register-Herald

FAIRLEA, W.Va. — Offering assurances about capping insurance premiums, Gov. Jim Justice slowly won over a group of around 100 Greenbrier County teachers, service personnel and other state employees gathered in the Underwood Building at the State Fairgrounds Tuesday afternoon.

In what was announced as a “town hall” discussion about an assortment of issues that have created rumblings among educators and other employees, Justice rolled out a list of his accomplishments in office thus far and asked for the audience’s trust as he tries to get his arms around such issues as PEIA and pay raises.

“This is a hot button (issue) all across the state,” Justice said. “We’ve got to come to a solution.”

There was little emphasis on the series of 1 percent annual pay raises that as recently as Friday appeared likely to put teachers on a picket line.

The proposal to raise pay by 1 percent annually for certain state employees, including teachers, for each of the next five years has the support of the Senate, but cannot be considered a sure bet in the House of Delegates, Justice said.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/governor-offers-assurances-to-greenbrier-county-teachers/article_cf20b7e8-0bac-11e8-a4c8-6bf072b7d53f.html

