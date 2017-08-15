W.Va. delegation completes medical cannabis fact-finding mission to Colorado

Southern West Virginia’s New River Gorge. “This information will be immensely valuable as West Virginia develops its medical cannabis program, with the goal of becoming one of the best in the country.”

Arnold has long been active in West Virginia’s tourism industry, and he serves on the state’s tourism commission.

In a meeting with the West Virginia contingent, Gov. Hickenlooper recounted the state’s experiences developing rules and regulations for medical marijuana. Gov. Hickenlooper noted that Colorado has the lowest unemployment of any state in the country and has been very successful attracting young and mobile people looking to launch and build careers in areas they consider to be progressive.

“The intent of this trip was to learn as much as we could about successes and potential speedbumps from the state that was among the first down this new road,” said Carol Fulks, executive director of the West Virginia Hospitality and Travel Association. “I cannot say enough about how cooperative the entire team from Colorado was in sharing their experiences, and we are immensely grateful for their time and insights.”

Studies indicate that medical cannabis is an effective treatment for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and chronic pain (CP) where it is associated with a reduction of opioid use of up to 64 percent.

Arnold and Fulks were impressed with the professionalism within the industry. One example was a family-owned and operated growing facility with 500 employees and 45 compliance officers operating in an environment featuring frequent regulatory changes. Many of those regulations were similar to those found in other business ventures, according to the owners of the growing operation. A consequence of the industry growth has been significant increases of rental prices of industrial buildings that can accommodate these operations.

“While two years may seem like a long time to implement the structure and rules for medical cannabis following West Virginia’s approval during the 2016-17 legislature, we want to build upon a strong foundation to ensure the job is done properly,” said Arnold.

###