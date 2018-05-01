Truston Technologies: Company’s ‘best days are surely ahead’; new facility opens in Wyoming County, W.Va.

PINEVILLE, W.Va. — Truston Technologies Inc. hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony and tour Tuesday, May 1, to officially open its new facility in Wyoming County. The opening celebration took place in the John D. Rockefeller IV Industrial Park, 8446 Welch Pineville Road, Pineville.

The steel fabrication manufacturer remodeled an existing structure in the industrial park to produce the 18,250-square-foot workspace near its former site.

Truston designs, fabricates, and installs custom solutions for the marine, energy and industrial markets. The Maryland-based company recently relocated its rigging operations from a unit in Virginia to the new Pineville facility. The move consolidated all of Truston’s fabrication work in West Virginia.

“West Virginia is honored that Truston has chosen to base its growing fabrication operations here,” said Gov. Jim Justice. “This demonstrates confidence in our workforce, our state and our future.”

The company had six to seven employees in in its former site and now employs 13. Plans call for that number to increase to 16 by mid-May of this year.

“With our new facility, we have the ability to make a broader set of custom steel, aluminum, and composite structures to meet the needs of the federal government, and also the needs of our neighbors in West Virginia and the surrounding states,” said Eric Jacobs, Truston president and CEO. “Truston incorporated in 2004, so we’ve been around a while, but our best days are surely ahead.”

Truston designed the new facility’s layout to allow material to move through the fabrication process more efficiently than was possible in its previous site’s series of small buildings. The facility has dual overhead cranes to carry out heavy fitting work and welding work simultaneously. The increased ceiling heights and the dual cranes will enable Truston to work on and load larger structures.

Working with Truston on the project was a team of governmental and industry organizations including the Wyoming County Economic Development Authority, West Virginia Development Office and West Virginia Manufacturing Extension Partnership.