State Senate votes to terminate Women’s Commission
By JIM ROSS
The State Journal
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Senate on Thursday approved a House bill that terminates the Women’s Commission.
The measure passed 24-10, with all nay votes coming from Democrats, although none spoke in opposition.
Sen. Sue Cline, R-Wyoming, said the duties of the Women’s Commission overlap with those done by other agencies. She noted that one function of the commission is to train women to run for office, but when she ran for the Senate, she was never contacted by the commission.
“The Women’s Commission is long past the time it was needed,” she said.
Voting against the bill were Sens. Robert Beach, D-Monongalia; Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam; Ronald Miller, D-Greenbrier; Corey Palumbo, D-Kanawha; Robert Plymale, D-Wayne; Roman Prezioso, D-Marion; Mike Romano, D-Harrison; Ron Stollings, D-Boone; John Unger, D-Berkeley; and Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell.
