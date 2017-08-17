St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church holds vigil to show peace and unity

By JORDAN NELSON

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Beckley held a candlelight vigil Wednesday evening to bring peace and unity in the area, and to speak out against last weekend’s hate and violence in Charlottesville, Va.

Pam Upton, Senior Warden of the church, said what happened in Charlottesville was hate being brought to the forefront.

“I think people feel more entitled and empowered to feel like they can show that kind of hatred now more than ever,” Upton said. “I think it was all hate motivated, and that’s what we really wanted to do this evening. To speak out against hate.”

Speakers from all over the Beckley community attended the vigil to speak out against the violent acts.

As locals sat in the church pews and listened to speakers, the room was filled with a silence, as grieved over the events.

Ryan Snuffer, founder of the Appalachian Community Mission, said love is key.

“We must not stop loving,” Snuffer said. “We can continue to disagree with many, whether it be with our leaders or our co-workers, even members of our own family, but we must not stop loving.

We have all been hurt at some point, Snuffer said, comparing those who committed the acts in Charlottesville to be hurt, causing them to act in such a way.

“We can all carry signs and be activists, which we should, but we need to recognize that the enemy is fear and ignorance of those running around in spiritual darkness,” he said.

Snuffer said people involved in hate reside to violence due to ignorance. “But there is no fear in love,” he said. “And that is what we all need to do, to love.”

“Jesus is the light and we all have access to that light, but if others observe our good deeds, they will go towards that light.”

Snuffer said, speaking as a white man, he is ashamed of the what some of his white brothers are doing. “And to my other pale skinned friends, make sure you let other people know you are ashamed of this as well. Speak out against it.”

Joan Browning, of Greenbrier County, one of the original nine Freedom Riders who protested for rights in 1961, spoke briefly about her role in being an activist.

“One of the things we should be doing as pale-skinned people is to identify ourselves as being able to love all,” Browning said. “To love all and let people know we want to keep them safe.”

Browning showed the crowd how she identifies herself to others as being a “safe place.”

“I identify myself as a friend to all,” she said. “A while ago, people would wear safety pins on their collars to let those of all ethnicities and races that they are safe with them, and that’s what I’m doing today.”

As Browning stood towards the crowd, showing them the safety pin hooked to her shirt, she offered safety pins to those at the vigil. “Let others know they are safe with you.”

Rev. Julie Halstead of Raleigh Shared Ministries said she would keep her thought simple.

“Violence is never acceptable, racism is never acceptable,” Halstead said. “God created every person in God’s own image, and I pray you all won’t classify the acts in Charlottesville as just a way of life today. It needs to be stopped.”

Bishop David Allen, of Beckley, someone Upton said she wanted at the vigil due to his African American race, said all the acts taking place are just a matter of the heart.

“Our world is in turmoil,” Allen said. “We like to think that by 2017 racism wouldn’t be alive, but it is, very much so.”

Allen said when he thought about what happened in Charlottesville and thought about the response of some of our leaders, the Lord spoke to him.

“He let me know that this certainly a matter of the heart,” he said. “Laws cannot stop what is in a person’s heart, only love can. And the only thing that can change what is going on is a change of the heart.”

As candles were lit within the church by those who attended the vigil in commemoration of the violent acts that have taken place, Allen said hate is something that can only be taught.

“The Bible says we must love one another,” he said. “Again, it’s all about the matter of the heart. Teach love, not hate.”

