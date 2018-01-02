Southern West Virginia man invents an energy machine
By TRAVIS CRUM
Williamson Daily News
RED JACKET, W.Va. — Has a Red Jacket man invented the next revolution in renewable energy?
Daniel Hicks, of Green Line Energy LLC, believes so with a truck that generates steady electricity for days without needing recharging. The truck could be used after weather emergencies to provide power to disaster areas or just provide electricity to a city’s outdoor music festival.
Hicks also has influential supporters who’ve shown interest in investing in the truck, he said, they are intrigued by how it self-sustains with solar power, wind turbines and a system to capture hydrogen gas.
Tackett showed his support for the truck at the Robert C. Byrd Makes Festival at Marshall University, which was used to power the entire event.
