Southern West Virginia man invents an energy machine

RED JACKET, W.Va. — Has a Red Jacket man invented the next revolution in renewable energy?

Daniel Hicks, of Green Line Energy LLC, believes so with a truck that generates steady electricity for days without needing recharging. The truck could be used after weather emergencies to provide power to disaster areas or just provide electricity to a city’s outdoor music festival.

Hicks also has influential supporters who’ve shown interest in investing in the truck, he said, they are intrigued by how it self-sustains with solar power, wind turbines and a system to capture hydrogen gas.

He said his intention is to find investors to manufacture the trucks in West Virginia. So far he’s got the support of Gen. Allen Tackett, former leader of the West Virginia Army National Guard, and has met with representatives from Tesla, the company founded by billionaire Elon Musk.

Tackett showed his support for the truck at the Robert C. Byrd Makes Festival at Marshall University, which was used to power the entire event.

