Sheetz to hire nearly 300 employees in West Virginia
Staff reports
The Exponent Telegram
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Sheetz convenience store chain announced Monday that it plans to hire nearly 300 employees in West Virginia as part of a companywide push to add more than 3,4000 full-time and part-time positions.
Right now, 57 percent of the company’s staff is made up of full-time employees, with 43 percent of company employees working as part-time staff. The hiring is expected to maintain that ratio.
Fortune and Great Place to Work recently selected Sheetz as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, according to a news release from Sheetz. In 2016, the company invested $15 million in store-level wages for employees throughout the company without cutting back on full-time employee hours. Employment benefits, according to the company, include college tuition reimbursement, an employee stock ownership plan, adoption assistance and medical, dental and vision insurance.
Open interviews are planned for today at all 550 Sheetz locations. Prospective employees can visit https://jobs.sheetz.com for details.
See more from The Exponent Telegram