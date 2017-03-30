By DAVID BEARD

The Dominion Post

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Tax reform, gas well mineral interest and medical marijuana bills all succeeded in the Senate March 29. But a bill to permit motorcyclists to ride without helmets crashed and burned.

The latest version of SB 409, the tax bill, passed on party lines 22-12.

SB 576 allows three fourths of the owners of a mineral tract — called cotenants — to consent to the use of the tract, whether the other owners object or are unknown or unlocatable.

The bill passed 19-14.

SB 386 is the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act. It passed overwhelmingly, 28-6.

SB 549 aimed to allow motorcyclists 21 and up to choose to ride without helmets.

Critics alternately dubbed it the Organ Donor Bill and the Right to Die Bill.

The bill failed 15-19.

