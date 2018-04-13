Readers have 30 days of free access to The Dominion Post’s new website and mobile app

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Dominion Post is excited to let readers know about a new website and mobile app for dominionpost.com.

“We have been working on this new look for several months now and are excited …,” said Managing Editor Pam Queen. “We’ve wanted to clean up the look of the site for some time and devise a mobile app that will allow readers to see everything available on the computer version. This new site will give readers the complete story and the app will let them see photo galleries and videos that were not available on the old app.”

There are two ways to view the stories — on a website and on an electronic edition. …

“Just about everything published in the newspaper will be uploaded to the website now,” Queen said. “That includes Daily Report, property transfers and obituaries — something we know readers of the website have been looking for.”

Users of the app can also decide if they want to receive push notifications. These will be automatic and will notify smartphone users when certain stories have been added to the site. Those interested mostly in sports can select to only receive notifications for sports stories.

The new site and app are subscription-based and users will be able to choose from several subscription packages soon. But, for the next 30 days, all stories will be free to read and the e-edition will be free to see.

Print subscribers who have the newspaper delivered seven days a week will receive a free subscription to the online version as well. …

Those with an old app will be prompted to update to the new one. Anyone who has trouble doing so should contact The Dominion Post Web Department at helpdesk@dominionpost.com.