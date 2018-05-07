Mountain View Solar wins West Virginia Minority-Owned Business of the Year
By KELSIE LEROSE
The Journal
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Mike McKechnie said it takes the whole Mountain View Solar family to be successful. Winning the West Virginia Minority-Owned Business of the Year goes to the entire team.
“I owe this to the past employees, the present and the future,” McKechnie, president of Mountain View Solar, said. “You have to have a good team, or you are not going to have good success. We are only as strong as our team members.”
Mountain View Solar started in custom home building, and over the years, the company became known in the Eastern Panhandle as a premier builder in custom green homes.
Read the entire article: http://www.journal-news.net/news/local-news/2018/05/mountain-view-solar-wins-minority-owned-small-business-award/
See more from The Journal