Latest News:
By May 7, 2018 Read More →

Mountain View Solar wins West Virginia Minority-Owned Business of the Year

By KELSIE LEROSE

The Journal

Mountain View Solar president Mike McKechnie, center, accepts the award for West Virginia Minority-Owned Small Business of the Year Wednesday in Fairmont.
(Submitted photo)

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va.  — Mike McKechnie said it takes the whole Mountain View Solar family to be successful. Winning the West Virginia Minority-Owned Business of the Year goes to the entire team.

Mountain View Solar started in custom home building, and over the years, the company became known in the Eastern Panhandle as a premier builder in custom green homes.

Read the entire article: http://www.journal-news.net/news/local-news/2018/05/mountain-view-solar-wins-minority-owned-small-business-award/

See more from The Journal

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.