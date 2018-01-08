Mountain State Justice opens new Beckley office

By JORDAN NELSON

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Mountain State Justice Inc. is expanding its footprint by opening an office in Beckley.

With offices currently in Charleston and Clarksburg, Mountain State Justice opened its doors in 1996 to pursue impactful and significant litigation on behalf of low-income West Virginians. According to its official website, Mountain State Justice has since provided free legal services to thousands of individuals fighting to protect their families, homes, health, safety and livelihoods.

Officials announced the opening of the new office at 223 Prince St. to better serve residents of southern West Virginia.

Co-director Jennifer S. Wagner said staff members are excited to become more accessible to even more West Virginians through the new office.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of the new office as well as the additions of talented staff attorney Jed Nolan and paralegal Jackie Lane to our team,” Wagner said, “who are expanding our services to West Virginians facing foreclosure.”

