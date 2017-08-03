Media Alert: Erma Byrd Higher Education Center to celebrate 10th anniversary

More than $30,000 in scholarships available for students

BEAVER, W.Va. — The Erma Byrd Higher Education Center, West Virginia’s first collaborative higher education campus, will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Friday.

During the event, students, faculty and community members are invited to participate in a variety of fun activities including the creation of a time capsule. Bluefield State College, Concord University and the Higher Education Foundation will give away more than $30,000 in scholarships to eligible students attending the event.

When:

Friday, August 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Who:

Students, faculty and members of the community are encouraged to join in celebrating this important milestone.

Guest speakers will include representatives from Senator Joe Manchin III’s office, the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, the Higher Education Foundation, Bluefield State College, Concord University and Marshall University.

Where:

Erma Byrd Higher Education Center

300 University Drive

Beaver, WV 25813

Quote:

“Ten years ago, the Erma Byrd Higher Education Center launched with the groundbreaking goal of uniting the colleges and universities serving southern West Virginia in order to increase efficiency and better serve our communities,” Dr. Paul Hill, Chancellor of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, said. “Today, the Center stands as the cornerstone to a vibrant campus featuring multiple facilities and offering classes to more than 1,000 students. The Center has become a hub to fuel innovation, promote economic development and expand access to higher education opportunities throughout the region.”

Background:

The Erma Byrd Center is the cornerstone of what has become the “Erma Byrd Higher Education Complex.” The Complex houses the Center, the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission Allied Health Wing and the main campus of New River Community and Technical College. For the spring 2017 semester, more than 1,100 students were enrolled at the Complex, which offers degree programs from multiple higher education institutions in a variety fields. The Center is managed by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission.