Media Advisory: Truston Technologies hosts ribbon cutting and tour for new Wyoming County, WV, facility today

PINEVILLE, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito is expected to attend today’s ribbon cutting and tour for steel fabrication manufacturer Truston Technologies’ new Wyoming County facility.

Truston Technologies remodeled an existing structure in the industrial park in Wyoming County. The newly remodeled facility includes a new 18,250-square-foot workspace. The facility will allow fro workforce expansion from six in 2017 to a projected 16 by mid-May 2018.

Who: Senator Shelley Moore Capito; West Virginia Development Office

What: Truston ribbon cutting and facility tour

Where: John D. Rockefeller IV Industrial Park, 8446 Welch Pineville Road

When: Tuesday, May 1

— Refreshments 12 p.m.

— Guest speakers 12:30 p.m.

— Ribbon cutting ceremony 1 p.m.

— Optional facility tour 1 p.m.

MEDIA CONTACT: Samantha Smith, 304-957-9364, mailto:Samantha.Smith@wv.gov