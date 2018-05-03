MEDIA ADVISORY: Farmers Bank grand opening and ribbon cutting signals expansion into Teays Valley

Community invited to free celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 11

HURRICANE, W.Va. – Farmers Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of Farmers Bank and Savings Company, headquartered in Pomeroy, Ohio, invites the community to its Friday, May 11 grand opening and ribbon cutting at its new state-of-the-art banking center in Hurricane.

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 11, 2018

Where: Farmers Bank, 3572 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane 25526 (Adjacent to Woodclyffe Chase State Route 34)

What: The community is invited to an Open House to see the new financial center; refreshments, cake and beverages will be offered and prize drawings will be held every 15 minutes (a drawing for the grand prize of $1,000 will be held at 1 p.m.).

World War II Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams will raise the United States flag and offer remarks.

The program begins at 10 a.m. with guest speakers and a ribbon cutting, and other events will follow until 1 p.m.

More details: www.valleydebut.com

Background: Construction of the financial center was announced by Farmers Bank in April 2017 along with the announcement of Putnam County banker Roy Hamilton to lead the branch, which will employ up to nine associates.

The new 10,000 square foot facility includes a full-service branch and a 2,500 square foot community room that will be available for use by local groups and organizations.

Farmers Bank expanded operations in Teays Valley in mid-2017 with a temporary office in Hurricane, also under the leadership of Roy Hamilton and two banking associates. The Greater Putnam Chamber of Commerce will be offered tours of the new banking center on May 10.

About Farmers Bank and Savings Company

Farmers Bancshares, Inc. is a growing community-based bank holding company headquartered in Pomeroy, Ohio, and is the sole shareholder of Farmers Bank and Savings Company, a bank that specializes in delivery of exemplary customer service to customers in the communities it serves. Farmers Bank and Savings Company has assets of approximately $330 million and operates six full-service banking centers in Pomeroy, Tuppers Plains, and Gallipolis, OH, and West Virginia locations in Point Pleasant and Mason. Established in 1904, Farmers Bank remains a locally owned and operated community bank, providing a full range of commercial and consumer banking and investment products. For additional information, visit: www.fbsc.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dru Reed, Marketing Manager

Farmers Bank and Savings Company

(740) 992-4054

dru.reed@fbsc.com