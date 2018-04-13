Keyser, WV, job fair offering ‘one-stop shop’ for those looking for work

By Liz Beavers

KEYSER, W.Va. – U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s office has sponsored 30 regional job fairs in the past two years, with literally thousands of people showing up to either search for a job or receive information on how to better promote themselves as potential job candidates.

The Senator feels the effort has definitely been worth it.

“We’re hearing success stories all the time,” he said this week in a telephone interview with the News Tribune.

Friay’s job fair in Keyser, which is being co-sponsored by the Mineral County Chamber of Commerce, will be Manchin’s 31st fair and is expected to draw 48 employers and/or agencies involved in the process of getting West Virginia’s people back to work.

“You’ll probably have more than that when you’re done,” he said, noting that participants are continuing to sign up for the fair. He calls the job fair a “one-stop shop” for those looking for work or looking to better themselves. …

