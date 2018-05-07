Justice, Revenue officials tout improving economy with positive April revenue

By ANDREA LANNOM

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice and revenue officials touted an improving state economy, citing critical April revenue coming in ahead of estimates and a bond rating agency’s rating, which changed the state’s outlook from negative to stable.

Justice announced April’s numbers with Chief of Staff Mike Hall, Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy, and Deputy Revenue Secretary Mark Muchow at a Friday news conference in Charleston.

Numbers for April came in nearly $24 million ahead of estimates. The two biggest factors are gains in wage and salary withholdings and personal income tax, which Justice said are indicators of a stronger economy. As in previous months, Hardy also touted that collections were nearly 99.9 percent of the year-to-date estimate.

