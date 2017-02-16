Justice appoints McVey insurance commissioner

By RUSTY MARKS

The State Journal

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has appointed a longtime insurance executive as state insurance commissioner.

Allan L. McVey will take over the position effective April 1, according to state Department of Revenue spokeswoman Lalena Price.

“Allan McVey has 48 years of experience in the insurance industry,” Justice said. “He began his career working for the state’s Worker’s Compensation Fund. He’s served in many leadership positions throughout his career and is dedicated to giving back to his profession as well as his community. We are pleased he is joining our team.”

Price said McVey grew up on Charleston’s West Side and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from West Virginia State University with post-graduate studies in a variety of insurance-related fields including risk management, automation management, insurance services and Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriting from the American Institute for Property and Liability Underwriters, Inc. of Malvern, Pa.

Price said McVey started as a medical claims examiner for the West Virginia Workers Compensation Fund. Today, he serves as vice president and agency manager for BB&T-Carson Insurance Services and has worked for the company for 28 years. McVey also held leadership positions as assistant vice president for McDonough, Caperton Insurance Group and vice president/sales manager for Commercial Insurance Services. He has worked as a supervising underwriter in the Casualty Department of United States Fidelity & Guaranty Company (USF&G) as well as an account executive with Marsh & McLennan.

“I believe I can bring my experience in the industry to serve as commissioner, not only in the regulatory functions of the agency, but also working to promote and support a strong and healthy insurance market that our citizens and insurers can truly rely on,” McVey said.

General Counsel Andrew Pauley is serving as acting commissioner until McVey starts at the West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner on April 1.

