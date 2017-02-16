Justice appoints McVey insurance commissioner
By RUSTY MARKS
The State Journal
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has appointed a longtime insurance executive as state insurance commissioner.
Allan L. McVey will take over the position effective April 1, according to state Department of Revenue spokeswoman Lalena Price.
Price said McVey grew up on Charleston’s West Side and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from West Virginia State University with post-graduate studies in a variety of insurance-related fields including risk management, automation management, insurance services and Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriting from the American Institute for Property and Liability Underwriters, Inc. of Malvern, Pa.
“I believe I can bring my experience in the industry to serve as commissioner, not only in the regulatory functions of the agency, but also working to promote and support a strong and healthy insurance market that our citizens and insurers can truly rely on,” McVey said.
General Counsel Andrew Pauley is serving as acting commissioner until McVey starts at the West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner on April 1.
See more from The State Journal