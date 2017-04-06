Industrial hemp legalization bill sent to WV Gov. Justice
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Senate voted unanimously to pass a bill that will effectively legalize the production of hemp for industrial purposes.
Pending Gov. Jim Justice’s signature, House Bill 2453 would allow the Commissioner of Agriculture to license any qualified producers and state institutions to grow and cultivate industrial hemp.
Crescent Gallagher, communications director for the Department of Agriculture, said he’s pleased with the vote, and that industrial hemp could help jump-start the state’s economy.
Grant Herring, the governor’s press secretary, did not make clear whether the governor would approve or veto the bill. He did say, however, that his office is looking over the legislation.
“We are currently reviewing the industrial hemp legislation,” he said. “Governor Justice has demonstrated that he is always looking for ways to bring new industries to West Virginia.”
The House of Delegates also unanimously approved the bill March 28.
