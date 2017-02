The Dominion Post

CHARLESTON — The House of Delegates passed its first bill of the session on Feb. 15.

HB 2006 is a bipartisan bill to toughen protections in the state Whistle-Blower Law.

The bill raises the maximum fine for an employer who breaks the law from $500 to $5,000. The person who violates the law would be personally liable for the fine.

It passed 98-0 and goes to the Senate.

See more from The Dominion Post