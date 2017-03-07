Governor, legislative and state leaders highlight Thursday’s WVPA Breakfast

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice, legislative leaders and a panel of state, business and association leaders are the featured guests at Thursday’s West Virginia Press Association’s Legislative Breakfast.

Gov. Justice, Senate President Mitch Carmichael and Speaker of the House Tim Armstead will provide media representatives from around West Virginia with an update on the current legislative session and key pieces of legislation.

On Thursday, the 2017 West Virginia legislative session with be at its half-way point, the 30th Day of the 60-day regular session. The Governor, Senate and House remain unsettled on a budget or plans to offset the state’s estimated $500 million budget deficit.

Legislation addressing economic development, tax reform, the natural gas industry and family and caregiver issues have been introduced this session.

Those in attendance will also hear from a business panel featuring West Virginia Secretary of Commerce Woody Thrasher; Paul Lauttamus, CEO of Lauttamus Communications & Security; Anne Blankenship, West Virginia Oil and Natural Gas Association; Brett Loflin, vice president of Regulatory Affairs at Northeast Natural Energy and a member of the board of directors for the Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia; Jennifer Taylor, attorney and ombudsman for the West Virginia Financial Exploitation Task Force.



The breakfast starts at 7:30 a.m. at The Embassy Suites in Charleston. The event is held with the assistance of AARP WV, AEP/Appalachian Power; Frontier Communications; Highmark of West Virginia, IOGA of West Virginia, WVONGA and West Virginia University’s University Relations and Reed College of Media.

More than 50 newspaper and media organizations will be represented at the breakfast.