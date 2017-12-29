Frontier offers buyouts to some West Virginia employees; layoffs could follow
Staff reports
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Frontier Communications has offered several West Virginia employees buyouts, with layoffs possible at company locations in Bluefield and Wheeling if not enough employees accept the offer, according to a union official.
More than 50 Bluefield employees and a handful of Wheeling employees are at risk of layoffs, along with about 30 in Ashburn, Virginia, said Elaine Harris, an international staff representative at Communications Workers of America District 2-13, which represents Frontier employees in West Virginia.
In an emailed statement, Frontier spokesman Andy Malinoski said the company “is always assessing our organization to maximize resources and reduce expenses.”
