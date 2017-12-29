Frontier offers buyouts to some West Virginia employees; layoffs could follow

Staff reports

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Frontier Communications has offered several West Virginia employees buyouts, with layoffs possible at company locations in Bluefield and Wheeling if not enough employees accept the offer, according to a union official.

More than 50 Bluefield employees and a handful of Wheeling employees are at risk of layoffs, along with about 30 in Ashburn, Virginia, said Elaine Harris, an international staff representative at Communications Workers of America District 2-13, which represents Frontier employees in West Virginia.

Harris said the deadline for employees offered an “Enhanced Income Security Plan” to make a decision is Jan. 13.

In an emailed statement, Frontier spokesman Andy Malinoski said the company “is always assessing our organization to maximize resources and reduce expenses.”

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/frontier-offers-buyouts-to-some-wv-employees-layoffs-could-follow/article_e5e4659d-1107-58a1-9440-23be26dcb808.html

