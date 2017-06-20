Events mark birthday for Mountain State
By DAVE LAVENDER
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W. Va. — On June 20, 1863, West Virginia became the 35th state to enter the Union. Today, West Virginia statehood will be celebrated with events all over Huntington and beyond.
Here’s a look at some local events first and then some of what is happening around West Virginia.
Mountain State Party at OVEC: It’s the 154th birthday of the Mountain State, and the Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition, located in Old Central City at 725 1/23 14th St. West, Huntington, will host a party from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, with BBQ and birthday cake.
Mountain Music at The Maylon House: Pillars Restaurant at the Maylon House, 1742 U.S. 60 East, Milton, will host a WV Birthday Celebration from 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, with live bluegrass music from West Virginia Country Music Hall of Fame member and multi-instrumentalist Bobby and Angie Maynard. There will also be art from Lindsay Daniel and a West Virginia birthday cook-out, complete with a birthday cake, apple pie and rhubarb pie with homemade ice cream. Call 304-390-0084.
Waving With Wayne Worth: Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., join former West Virginia History Hero Wayne Worth at the corner of Fifth Avenue and 8th Street in Huntington, where he will be celebrating West Virginia’s birthday by making a life-sized birthday card and standing out on the corner and waving at motorists.
There will also be local music, art, and author Candace Nelson will be on hand to launch her new book, “The WV Pepperoni Roll.” Proceeds go to West Virginia Big Brothers/Big Sisters. Visit www.rollsontheriverwv.com for more info.
