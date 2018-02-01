Enthusiastic crowd greets vice president in White Sulphur Springs

By TINA ALVEY

The Register-Herald

HARTS RUN, W.Va. — An enthusiastic crowd of around 120 people greeted Vice President Mike Pence at Worldwide Equipment Inc. Wednesday afternoon.

Joined by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., Pence delivered a high-energy speech that began by touting the relationship between President Donald Trump’s administration and the people of West Virginia.

“It is great to be back in the Mountain State,” Pence said. “I bring greetings from the man West Virginians voted overwhelmingly to be the 45th president of the United States.”

He added, “Everybody in the White House loves West Virginia, and we love America’s truckers as well.”

That last reference was an obvious nod to the invitation-only event’s venue — a Worldwide Equipment garage bedecked with an American flag backdrop for the speakers, surrounded by a shiny array of big-rig cabs.

