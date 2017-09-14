College Board’s SAT selected for statewide high school assessment

By VELICIA DARQUENNE

The State Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — All West Virginia high school juniors will begin taking the SAT as the statewide summative assessment in spring 2018, the West Virginia Department of Education announced Wednesday. The College Board was selected as the successful bidder following a competitive review process for the high school assessment.

The shift in the West Virginia’s statewide assessment was a result of the state legislation passed last April (HB 2711) which, among other things, required the state Department of Education to identify a college entrance exam to be used as the statewide high school assessment.

Schools will be responsible for assessing 95 percent of their 11th-grade students. However, high school students still have the option to take the ACT as their college entrance exam at their own expense.

For additional information, contact Kristin Anderson at the West Virginia Department of Education Office of Communications at (304) 558-2699 or Kristin.Anderson@k12.wv.us.

