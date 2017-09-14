College Board’s SAT selected for statewide high school assessment
By VELICIA DARQUENNE
The State Journal
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — All West Virginia high school juniors will begin taking the SAT as the statewide summative assessment in spring 2018, the West Virginia Department of Education announced Wednesday. The College Board was selected as the successful bidder following a competitive review process for the high school assessment.
