Bluefield Daily Telegraph, WV, seeking print/multimedia reporter

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — The Bluefield Daily Telegraph, an award-winning newspaper, has an opening for a general assignment reporter for its print/multimedia operations.

“The newspaper is looking for a reporter who thrives in a fast-paced newsroom and is comfortable covering crime, court and community events. The ideal candidate will be adept at covering breaking news as well as writing in-depth, feature stories. We are seeking an energetic and enthusiastic reporter who has a passion for news and is skilled at cultivating sources and generating story ideas. Strong writing and reporting skills required. Photography skills are a plus,” said editor Samantha Perry. “Although some experience is preferred, we will train the right candidate. Successful candidates must be highly motivated and have a degree in journalism, communications, English or related field.”

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph is a seven-day morning newspaper with a strong digital and social media presence. Located in Bluefield, W.Va., the Daily Telegraph has a coverage area that extends across southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia. The region is renowned for its natural beauty and boasts an abundance of outdoor recreational activities.

This is a full-time position that requires evening and weekend shifts. The position offers a competitive benefits package. Salary commensurate with experience.

Candidates must pass pre-employment drug screen and a motor vehicle driving report.

To apply, please submit resume and three to five writing samples to: Samantha Perry, editor, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701; or email sperry@bdtonline.com.

No phone calls please. Pre-employment drug screening required. Equal Opportunity Employer

See all WVPA employment opportunities at http://wvpress.org/?p=23