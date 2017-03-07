Around the Rotunda: Legislative, Committee Schedule for Tuesday, March 7

W.Va. Legislative Committee Meeting Schedule – Subject to change

SENATE:

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

REVIEW BILLS INTRODUCED

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

11:00 AM

SPECIAL ORDER OF BUSINESS

Thursday, March 09, 2017 – 11:00 AM

Consideration of executive nominations

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

C. R. 27 – US Air Force Senior Airman Luke Christopher Wamsley Memorial Bridge

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 236 – Relating to damages for medical monitoring – (With right to amend) (original similar to HB2580)

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 239 – Limiting use of wages by employers and labor organizations for political activities (original similar to HB2583)

Eng. S. B. 392 – Relating to Municipal Police Officers and Firefighters Retirement System

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 442 – Relating generally to crimes against persons

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 456 – Relating to standards for termination of parental rights in child abuse and neglect cases (original similar to HB2732)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2318 – Relating generally to human trafficking – (Com. title amend. pending)

SECOND READING

B. 198 – Expanding Health Sciences Program to allow certain medical practitioners in underserved areas

Com. Sub. for S. B. 280 – Moving administration of Civil Air Patrol to Adjutant General

Com. Sub. for S. B. 338 – Relating to medical professional liability (original similar to HB2682, HB2757)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 358 – Relating generally to trustee sale of timeshare estates (original similar to HB2782)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for S. B. 173 – Relating to autocycles (original similar to HB2530, HB2576)

B. 185 – Allowing spending units designate fund into which proceeds from sale of surplus property must be deposited

Com. Sub. for S. B. 206 – Expanding definition of “kidnapping” to include taking or gaining custody of, confining or concealing person by force

Com. Sub. for S. B. 220 – Relating to offenses and penalties under Uniform Controlled Substances Act (original similar to HB2003, HB2643, HB2645)

B. 365 – Maintaining solvency of Unemployment Compensation Fund (original similar to HB2784)

Committee Schedule:

10 a.m.: Military (208W)

SB 326 : Requiring Department of Defense family advocacy groups be notified about abuse or neglect of military member’s child

: Requiring Department of Defense family advocacy groups be notified about abuse or neglect of military member’s child SB 327 : Relating to teaching certificates for teachers whose spouses are members of armed forces on active duty stationed in state

: Relating to teaching certificates for teachers whose spouses are members of armed forces on active duty stationed in state SB 520: Relating to in-state resident tuition rates for certain reserve members

10 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)

SB 382 : Allowing automobile auctions obtain abandoned vehicles’ title

: Allowing automobile auctions obtain abandoned vehicles’ title SB 459 : Including “In God We Trust” license plate on statutory list of special license plates

: Including “In God We Trust” license plate on statutory list of special license plates SB 15: Eliminating sunset on DOH public-private partnership

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

SB 505: Providing five-year reclamation period following completion of well pads for horizontal wells

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

SB 333 : Requiring all DHHR-licensed facilities access WV Controlled Substances Monitoring Database

: Requiring all DHHR-licensed facilities access WV Controlled Substances Monitoring Database SB 398 : Creating Emergency Volunteer Health Practitioners Act

: Creating Emergency Volunteer Health Practitioners Act SB 423 : Relating to operation of licensed group homes

: Relating to operation of licensed group homes SB 435 : Relating to Youth Mental Health Protection Act

: Relating to Youth Mental Health Protection Act HB 2301 : Relating to direct primary care

: Relating to direct primary care HB 2431: Allowing influenza immunizations to be offered to patients and residents of specified facilities

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

SB 441 : Establishing Municipal Home Rule Pilot Program

: Establishing Municipal Home Rule Pilot Program SB 481 : Relating to municipal courts notifying DMV of person’s failure to appear and pay cost

: Relating to municipal courts notifying DMV of person’s failure to appear and pay cost SB 350 : Allowing licensed professional counselors be issued temporary permit

: Allowing licensed professional counselors be issued temporary permit SB 491 : Relating to county litter control officers

: Relating to county litter control officers HB 2347 : Allowing schools licensed to provide barber, cosmetology and related training to hold theory classes and clinical classes at different locations

: Allowing schools licensed to provide barber, cosmetology and related training to hold theory classes and clinical classes at different locations HB 2348: Eliminating any requirement that class hours of students be consecutive

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

HB 2542 : Relating to public higher education personnel

: Relating to public higher education personnel SB 312: Establishing four-year pilot program to have social workers in public schools

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Budget Hearing : West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission

: West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission Budget Hearing: West Virginia Community & Technical Colleges

Bill to be introduced:

SB526. By Sen. Takubo Requiring mandatory insurance coverage for inherited enzymatic disorders (FN) Banking and Insurance then Finance

SB527. By Sen. Stollings and Mann Relating to traumatic brain injury Education then Health and Human Resources

SB528. By Sen. Mann Establishing process to provide student is ineligible for home instruction exemption Education

SB529. By Sen. Weld and Ferns Requiring PEIA and finance board purchase stop-loss insurance Banking and Insurance then Finance

SB530. By Sen. Karnes Replacing regional education service agencies (FN) Education then Finance

SB531. By Sen. Sypolt Relating to renewal date for apiary certificates of registration Agriculture and Rural Development

SB532. By Sen. Ojeda, Beach, Facemire, Plymale, Rucker, Swope and Unger Requiring correctional officers be paid overtime (FN) Government Organization then Finance

SB533. By Sen. Hall Relating to taxes on wine and intoxicating liquors (FN) Finance

SB534. By Sen. Palumbo, Gaunch, Jeffries, Romano, Stollings and Takubo Relating to incentives for consolidating local governments Government Organization

SB535. By Sen. Carmichael (Mr. President) and Prezioso [By Request of the Executive] Reorganizing Division of Tourism Government Organization

SB536. By Sen. Maynard Authorizing tracking of wounded or injured bear or deer Natural Resources

SB537. By Sen. Rucker, Azinger, Cline, Ferns, Karnes, Maynard, Ojeda, Smith and Sypolt Relating to exemptions from mandated immunizations Education then Health and Human Resources

SR32. By Sen. Unger Designating March 7, 2017, at WV Alzheimer’s Association Day

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

REVIEW BILLS INTRODUCED

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

THIRD READING – For Passage

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2367<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2367&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Establishing a criminal offense of organized retail crime

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2579<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2579&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Increasing the penalties for transporting controlled substances

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2674<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2674&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to access to and receipt of certain information regarding a protected person

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2678<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2678&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Changing the amounts of prejudgment and post-judgment interest to reflect today’s economic conditions

* H. B. 2691<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2691&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Allowing a person who is qualified by training to be a barber and a cosmetologist to elect to practice solely as a barber

* H. B. 2725<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2725&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Restricting the authority of the Board of Barbers and Cosmetologists to regulate the use of commonly available, retail beauty products

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

* S. B. 176<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=176&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Repealing article concerning detection of tuberculosis, high blood pressure and diabetes

* S. B. 188<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=188&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Correcting definition of “telehealth” in medication-assisted treatment programs

FIRST READING

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2503<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2503&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the rulemaking authority for Board of Osteopathic Medicine

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2526<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2526&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Classifying additional drugs to Schedules I, II, IV and V of controlled substances

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2540<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2540&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Permitting a person to practice certain professions for limited time for a charitable function

* H. B. 2628<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2628&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to the powers and duties of the Board of Medicine and the Board of Osteopathic Medicine

Committee Schedule:

Committee on Agriculture & Natural Resources – 9 a.m. – Room 215E

Agriculture bills before Committee:

* HB 2566<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2566&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, WV Fresh Food Act.

* HB 2553<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2553&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to an exemption from the consumers sales and service tax and use tax for sales of services and tangible personal property related to the activities of raising and training livestock.

* HB 2752<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2752&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, , Relating to abuse and neglect of livestock

Natural Resources bills before Committee:

* HB 2693<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2693&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to state ownership of wildlife

* HB 2696<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2696&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to crossbow hunting;

* HB 2699<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2699&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Making information about Division of Natural Resources licensees exempt from the provisions of the Freedom of Information Act;

* HB 2707<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2707&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the collection, possession and sale of naturally shed deer antlers;

* HB 2708<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2708&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to a lawful method for a developmentally disabled person to purchase a base hunting license.

Committee on Industry & Labor – 10 a.m. – Room 215E

* House Bill 2546<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2546&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Allowing uniform costs to be deducted from an employee’s final paycheck if the uniform is not returned

Committee on Political Subdivisions – 1 p.m. – Room 434M

* House Bill 2208<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2208&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Authorizing counties and municipalities to establish a joint airport hazard comprehensive plan

* House Bill 2724<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2724&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to responsibilities and functions of the Herbert Henderson Office of Inclusion

* House Bill 2744<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2744&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Local Energy Efficiency Partnership Act

* House Bill 2709<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2709&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Authorizing the City of South Charleston to levy a special district excise tax

Committee on Health & Human Resources – 2 p.m. – Room 215E

* HB2504<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2504&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Prohibiting state nursing boards from limiting the number of students (2nd reference to Government Organization)

* HB2667<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2667&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to accreditation of nursing schools (2nd GO)

* HB2132<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2132&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Limiting able-bodied adults without dependents receipt of SNAP benefits to three months in a thirty-six month period (2nd JUD)

* HB2739<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2739&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to supplemental Medicaid provider reimbursement (2nd FIN)

Committee on Pensions & Retirement

4:00 p.m. – Room 460M

* H.B. 2649<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2649&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Adding violations of law upon which a public servant’s retirement plan may be forfeited.

Bills to be introduced: