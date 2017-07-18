Amtrak to offer bus service between Charleston and Morgantown

By JIM ROSS

The State Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Amtrak is now offering bus service to and from Morgantown, Fairmont, Clarksburg, Weston and Flatwoods for people wishing to use the Cardinal station in Charleston.

Baron’s Bus lines, an intercity bus service that operates nationwide, provides transportation in vehicles equipped with wifi and electrical outlets.

The schedule posted on the Amtrak website first lists service for Wednesday, July 19.

On the trip south, buses leave the Morgantown West bus stop at 4:50 a.m., West Virginia University at 5:10 a.m., Fairmont at 5:35 a.m., Clarksburg at 5:55 a.m., Weston at 6:30 a.m. and Sutton at 7 a.m. The bus arrives at Charleston at 8 a.m.

Fares are $15 from Morgantown and Fairmont and $10 from the other stops.

On the trips, the bus leaves Charleston at 8:45 a.m. It arrives at Flatwoods at 11:40 a.m., Weston at 12:25 p.m., Clarksburg at 12:55 p.m., Fairmont at 1:15 p.m., WVU at 1:50 p.m. and Morgantown West at 2 p.m.

Fares are the same as for the southbound trip.

Amtrak announced its bus service would include stops at Clendenin, but that stop is not listed on its schedule.

Amtrak’s Cardinal train operates between New York and Chicago three days a week. The train offers customers coach seating, business class or sleeping accommodations, free wifi, hot meals in the dining car and a lounge car.

Customers may purchase tickets using Amtrak eTicketing, at a staffed station or at a Quik-TrakSM kiosk. Passengers can also book online, call 800-USA-RAIL, or use a mobile device.

