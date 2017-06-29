WVU board votes to raise tuition 5 percent

Staff report

The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU Board of Governors approved a tuition increase of about 5 percent on June 29, as part of its Fiscal Year 2018 budget.

The roughly $1 billion budget was unanimously approved at a special meeting. The vote was delayed by state budget negotiations which dragged on until mid-June.

The tuition increase amounts to $192 a semester for in-state students.

The budget also includes $7.5 million for strategic programs, which will include some pay raises.

The state budget, which Gov. Jim Justice allowed to become law June 24 without his signature, cut WVU’s state appropriation by just over $8.7 million — from $131,714,197 in current Fiscal Year 2017 to $122,983,095 for FY 2018, which starts July 1.

See more from The Dominion Post