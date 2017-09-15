WV’s Sean O’Leary drama ‘Pound’ at Vineyard Theatre, off Broadway, on Monday

NEW YORK, NY — Additional casting has been announced for Triumvirate Artists’ one-night-only reading of playwright Sean O’Leary’s Pound, which will be presented September 18 at 7 PM at The Vineyard Theatre.

(West Virginia’s O’Leary is the author of seven full-length plays, six of which have been professionally produced. Sean’s father, Hal O’Leary, was a fixture in WV drama for decades. Sean is a newspaper columnist and blogger, and author of the excellent book on West Virginia: The State Of My State)

Emmy winner Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future, Taxi), as previously reported, will star as Ezra Pound. He will be joined by the newly announced Erin Darke (Good Girls Revolt, Love & Mercy, Don’t Think Twice), Mia Dillion (Money Pit, All Good Things), and Keir Dullea (2001: A Space Odyssey).

Darke joins as Mary Polley, a young psychiatrist who aspires to help the man who has been labeled “incurable.” Dillon takes on the role of Nurse Priscomb with Dullea as Archibald MacLeash.

Kathleen Butler directs. The play is produced by Triumvirate Artists’ Kathleen and Daniel Butler and John Essay.

The play concerns the final days of American poet Ezra Pound’s stay at St. Elizabeths psychiatric hospital, where he was remanded to from 1945 until 1958. O’Leary’s play “imagines what might have happened in those last days at St. Elizabeths to irreversibly change the character of Ezra Pound.”

The Vineyard Theatre is located at 108 East 15th Street. Seating is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. RSVPs are mandatory and should be submitted to TriumvirateArtists@gmail.com.