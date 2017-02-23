WV lawmakers, Attorney General, express support for Gorsuch

Staff reports

The State Journal

WV Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan, joined House of Delegates Judiciary Chairman John Shott, R-Mercer, and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey Feb. 22 to publicly stress their support for Judge Neil Gorsuch to be confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Panel is scheduled to begin confirmation hearings for Gorsuch March 20.

“We just think this is a wonderful candidate,” Morrisey said. “Judge Gorsuch reflects the values that West Virginians care about, like the Second Amendment and making sure that there’s not that unchecked deference to federal agencies that we’ve seen in the past.”

Trump said it’s important for Supreme Court justices to be “people of top caliber.”

Shott said Gorsuch is “an ideal candidate and one who fulfills President Trump’s promise to the people of West Virginia.”

In a joint news release, the three West Virginia officials say they believe Gorsuch “respects the role of state governments, defends constitutional rights and possesses a track record that will ultimately benefit the people of West Virginia.”

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said in a Feb. 9 news release he had a “very productive meeting with President Trump,” and discussed Gorsuch, along with infrastructure and opioid abuse.

“I will continue to review Judge Gorsuch’s record, qualifications and his future testimony to determine if I will support him,” Manchin said in that statement.

In her Feb. 10 weekly address to West Virginians, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said she joined the president and a bipartisan group of U.S. Senators to discuss Gorsuch.

