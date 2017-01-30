‘Winter is back’ in Central W.Va.

By MATTHEW BURDETTE

The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — Although it has taken until late January, it appears Old Man Winter finally has arrived — to stay — in Central West Virginia.

The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a winter weather advisory for the area that will remain in effect until noon today.

Total snow accumulation is expected to be between 2 and 4 inches in low-lying areas and 4 to 7 inches in the higher elevations of Randolph and Pocahontas counties.

“The heaviest snowfall will be overnight,” said Andy Roche with the National Weather Service in Charleston. “Then, we will have another chance of snow this afternoon and into Tuesday, but the accumulation will be very little.”

“Again, flurries and very light accumulation is expected Tuesday and Wednesday, but it’s safe to say that winter is back,” Roche added. “Temperatures are expected to be in the lower 20s and teens at night and ranging in the single-digits at night in higher elevations. The weather will follow the same pattern the rest of the week.”

Today’s snow accumulation is expected to cause some hazardous road conditions, especially in higher elevations.

For the remainders of the week, daytime temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 20s and low 30s, with colder nighttime temperatures dipping to 10 degrees and 8 degrees Thursday and Friday nights respectively. Snow is expected to return to the area on Sunday, with the current weather model again showing the possibility of scant accumulation, NWS officials said.

See more from The Inter-Mountain