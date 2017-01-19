Wheeling Hospital completes Harrison Community Hospital purchase

The Intelligencer/Wheeling News Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheeling Hospital on Wednesday completed its acquisition of Cadiz-based Harrison Community Hospital, a move that all parties agree will enhance health care for the residents of Harrison County and the surrounding area.

When plans for the acquisition were first announced last year, Harrison officials agreed health care in the area would be stronger and better with the affiliation. In addition, the move will provide Cadiz-area residents more access to Wheeling Hospital’s advanced diagnostics, specialty care and resources.

“As the region’s leader in health care, we are excited about bringing our high level of services to Harrison County,” Wheeling Hospital CEO Ron Violi said. “Since announcing this venture, we have been warmly welcomed by many county residents and elected officials who are pleased with the acquisition and the health care opportunities it brings.”

John DeBlasis will serve as acting manager of the Harrison facility, the same position he holds at the Belmont Community Hospital in Bellaire.

