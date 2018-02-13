West Virginia teachers, legislators seek solution to teacher pay, insurance woes

By CHRISTINA MYER and EVAN BEVINS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — West Virginia’s House of Delegates Monday rejected a 3 percent pay raise for school personnel, and instead opted to advance for a floor vote a 2 percent increase next year followed by one percent raises in each of the next three years.

Teachers also would receive 1.5 percent annual step increases. The vote came after county union representatives Sunday overwhelmingly authorized state union leaders to take action in response to concerns over both wages and health insurance benefits.

