West Virginia recognized as leader in government spending transparency

In announcing the new website and government spending transparency effort early this year, McCuskey said, “This site has been built in a way that will be efficient and user-friendly for all of our citizens who seek to track and examine where their tax dollars are being spent.

McCuskey has been doing media interviews and visiting counties around the state encouraging use the new website: “The data on our transparency website is available to everyone,” McCuskey said. “If you have not visited wvCheckbook.gov, please do so. The site is easy to navigate and will allow you to see where and how your taxpayer dollars are being spent. We strongly believe that opportunities for fraud, waste and corruption will diminish considerably when financial transactions are available to the public.”

NOTE: See Auditor McCuskey’s interview about the website and the auditor’s office on WV Press InSight: