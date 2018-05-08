West Virginia election features competition at federal, state, local levels
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The hands have been shaken, the speeches have been made, all that’s left to do is vote.
Tuesday is primary Election Day in West Virginia. Twenty-six Democrats and Republicans are running for Congress, and eight of them will walk away with their party’s nomination to run in the general election. All 100 seats in the House of Delegates and half of the 34-seat West Virginia Senate are also there for the taking.
On the local level, Charleston voters will choose between two experienced Democrats in the race to be Charleston’s next mayor. Several City Council seats are up for grabs as well. Voters in Kanawha and Putnam counties will each choose three county school board members, and Kanawha voters will fill an open magistrate spot and choose whether to continue the county’s public safety levy.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/wv-election-features-competition-at-federal-state-local-levels/article_373a9d3e-20ae-540f-b123-7eadaeea8473.html
