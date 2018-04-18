West Virginia coal severance down over 12 percent since last quarter

By MATT COMBS

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Coal severance numbers for the first quarter of 2018 do not paint a pretty picture for the county and municipal governments of the Mountain State.

Only two counties, Fayette and Nicholas, out of West Virginia’s 20 coal-producing counties, have shown growth in coal severance numbers when compared to the same period last year and over the last quarter of 2017.

In total, the 75 percent of the tax that is handed out to coal-producing counties came to $3,444,357.83, down nearly a half million dollars from last quarter and over $150,000 from the same quarter last year.

