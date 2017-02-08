Latest News:
Watch the W.Va. State of the State on live-stream

Click here to watch West Virginia’s 36th Governor Jim Justice’s  first State of the State Address to a joint meeting of the state Legislature tonight, Wednesday, beginning at 7 p.m.

 

West Virginia State of the State 2017

 

FILE PHOTO: About to become West Virginia’s 36th Governor, Jim Justice takes the oath of office from Chief Justice Allen H. Loughry II today, Jan. 16, during the inaugural ceremony at the state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Justice’s wife, Cathy, holds the Bible as Justice takes the oath. West Virginia Press Association photo.

