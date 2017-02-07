Warm weather won’t linger long

The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Shorts, T-shirts and flip flops might feel like appropriate attire for Feb. 7, but the unusually warm temperatures aren’t expected to last.

AccuWeather meteorologist Tom Kines said temperatures Feb. 7 are expected to be in the low to mid-60s thanks to a storm system bringing in mild winds from the south. He said 62 degrees marks a record high for Feb. 7, where the mercury typically stays between 42-21 degrees. Cloudy skies and showers are expected throughout the day, with a possibility of thunderstorms during the night.

Colder conditions will gradually return, with Feb. 8 seeing temperatures in the 40s with rain showers in the morning. However, Kines said, dropping temperatures in the night could make for snow flurries or even a few inches of accumulation.

