W.Va. House passes teacher pay raise bill, sends to Senate

By DAVID BEARD

The Dominion Post

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The House of Delegates passed SB 267, the teacher pay raise bill, 98-1 on Feb. 13 and sent it to the Senate.

Many Democrats voted green relucantly, saying the raises are too small to do any good.

Delegate Mike Caputo, D-Marion, said, “I predict that we’re going to have thousands of screaming state employees filling these halls before we leave town.”

The bill gives teachers a 2 percent raise in the first year and 1 percent raises the next three years. State Police and school service personnel get 3 percent raises spread across two years — 2 percent the first year.

See more from The Dominion Post