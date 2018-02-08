W.Va. House moves to sweeten pay raise proposals, freeze PEIA changes

By PHIL KABLER

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With many West Virginia teachers and other state employees soured on 1 percent pay raise proposals, the House Finance Committee on Wednesday moved to sweeten the deal slightly, approving a 2 percent pay raise for the first year and 1 percent increases every year for the next three years.

The move came after the panel rejected a proposal to give teachers and school service personnel a series of three 3-percent annual raises for being too costly.

The committee unanimously passed an amended version of Senate Bill 267, which passed the Senate last week.

The committee tried to balance the desire to give the best pay possible to public employees, while also trying not to put too much pressure on future budgets, Delegate Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha and the House Finance chairman, said in a news release.

“We’re beginning to turn the corner with our state budget picture, but we’re by no means out of the woods yet,” Nelson said. “We believe the 2-1-1-1 plan is a responsible path forward. Should our budget picture continue to improve, we’ll be in a better position to consider future increases. But for right now we think this is a sensible approach to boosting employees’ pay.”

