View Gov. Justice’s recommended budget and alternate budget

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice gave his first State of the State Address to a joint meeting of the state Legislature Wednesday. Along with his speech, Gov. Justice presented two budget documents: his recommended budget and an alternate budget he is proposing if the Legislature will not approve his recommended budget.

Gov. Jim Justice’s Recommended 2018 Fiscal Year Budget: http://www.budget.wv.gov/executivebudget/Pages/recommendedbudget.aspx

Gov. Jim Justice’s Alternate Budget: 2018 Alternative Budget

