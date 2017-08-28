Tourism season extends into fall in Lewis County
By KRISTEN RENEAU
The Exponent Telegram
WESTON, W.Va. — For many areas in West Virginia, summer is a peak time in tourism, and fall sees a decrease. However, this isn’t necessarily the case in Lewis County.
Their fall season kicks off with the Jackson’s Mill Jubilee and other events happening Labor Day weekend, said Sherry Rogers, executive director of the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce.
She said with the many events held throughout the county in the fall, it extends tourism season in Lewis County. This is especially helped by the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum, which draws in visitors from around West Virginia and from other states to enjoy autumn, she said.
Other organizations in the county can benefit from this extended tourism season.
“It will help every business in the county it could help,” Rodgers said. “Our restaurants, hotels and other points of interest. I love the fall in Lewis County — there’s always something to do.”
Rebecca Gleason, owner of TALA, said that with their various events in the fall, they see around 40,000 people in October, in comparison to the 30,000 they see from April through September.
“And our summer season is up, in a really nice way,” Gleason added.
“Folks are still finding out about us,” Gleason said. “I don’t anticipate tours going down. Elkins is at a 20 percent decrease in tourism, where we’re up that much.”
Julia Spelsberg, the mayor of Weston, said the city tries to do various small events throughout the season, which draws in people from surrounding counties. This includes the Halloween Trunk-Or-Treat event, the pumpkin drop and their costumed dog show.
She said this model also rolls into late fall and early winter, with the small business marketplace shortly after Thanksgiving and the annual Christmas parade.
“All those things bring people into town,” Spelsberg said. “And Jackson’s Mill goes all out at Christmas time. The secondary effect, of course, is gas stations, eateries, all of those benefit.”